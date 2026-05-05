BPSC announces 72nd CCE prelims 2026, introduces mandatory ‘E’ option, unanswered questions to attract penalty

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 preliminary notification. The Commission has introduced a change in the preliminary exam pattern. As per the official notification, candidates will now be required to select option ‘E’ if they wish to leave a question unanswered; failure to choose any option will invite negative marking, with one-third marks deducted for such questions, in addition to penalties for incorrect answers.

As per the official notice, the commission will fill around 1,230 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The online application process will begin on May 7, 2026, and conclude on May 31, 2026. The official website to apply for BPSC CCE 72nd preliminary exam is bpsc.bihar.gov.in.