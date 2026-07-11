BPSC 72nd Combined Pre Examination to be held on July 26

Further details regarding the examination, including admit cards and centre-wise information, are expected to be released by the Commission on its official website in due course. (Image by Santosh Singh)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on July 26, 2026. According to a notice issued by the Commission, the examination will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm across various districts of the state.

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The notice, issued by the Controller of Examinations, BPSC, Patna, was shared by the Commission on its official social media handles. Further details regarding the examination, including admit cards and centre-wise information, are expected to be released by the Commission on its official website in due course.