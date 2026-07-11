BPSC 72nd Combined Pre Examination to be held on July 26

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on July 26, 2026. According to a notice issued by the Commission, the examination will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm across various districts of the state.
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The notice, issued by the Controller of Examinations, BPSC, Patna, was shared by the Commission on its official social media handles. Further details regarding the examination, including admit cards and centre-wise information, are expected to be released by the Commission on its official website in due course.
एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का आयोजन निर्धारित तिथि, दिनांक 26.07.2026 को राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में 12:00 बजे मध्याह्न से 02:00 बजे अपराह्न तक किया जाएगा।#BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #ExamUpdate #BPSC72nd #BPSCCCE #BPSC72ndPRE #BPSC72ndExam pic.twitter.com/ibWMIr8bJ6
— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) July 10, 2026
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Meanwhile, BPSC on June 19, announced the results of its 70th Combined Competitive Examination, selecting a record 2,027 candidates — the highest number in any of its state services examinations since Independence. Shraddha Pandey topped the merit list from Uttar Pradesh.
Pandey was among four women in the top 10, along with sixth-ranked Rashmi Kiran, ninth-ranked Upashana Sharma and 10th-ranked Priya. Shashank Pandey and Aksh Vijoy secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Women accounted for 45 of the top 100 ranks.
BPSC secretary Satya Prakash Sharma told The Indian Express: “The selection of 2,027 candidates out of 5,449 interviewed in the 70th BPSC stands out clearly in comparison with 475 out of 1,250 candidates interviewed and selected in the 69th BPSC and 324 out of 817 (interviewed) candidates selected in the 68th BPSC.”
Of the 2,027 vacancies notified, 2,009 were under 27 state government departments, 12 were for Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) under the Social Welfare Department, and six were for Financial Administrative Officers.
A total of 4.83 lakh candidates applied online. The preliminary examination was held on December 13, 2024, at 911 centres across 37 districts. Following reports of irregularities at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna, the test at that centre was cancelled and re-conducted on January 4, 2025, at 22 centres in the city. Altogether, 3,28,990 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination.