BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims postponed; Bihar PSC to announce fresh exam date soon

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026. According to the notice issued by the Commission, the preliminary examination, which was scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026 (Sunday), will no longer be conducted on the announced date due to ‘unavoidable reasons’.

The official notice reads:

“The Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was scheduled to be held on 26 July, 2026, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The new date for the examination will be announced shortly by the Commission.”

The postponement notice issued by the Examination Controller of BPSC is available on the Commission’s official website. Aspirants have been advised to regularly check the BPSC portal for updates regarding the new examination date, admit card updates and other instructions.

Earlier this month, BPSC had announced that the 72nd Combined Preliminary Examination would be conducted on July 26 in a single shift across examination centres in Bihar. However, with the latest notification, that schedule stands cancelled and candidates will have to wait for a revised timetable from the Commission.

The BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) is the state’s civil services recruitment examination conducted to fill vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government. The 72nd recruitment cycle is being held for 1,186 vacancies in different administrative services.

Through the examination, candidates are recruited to posts such as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rural Development Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer and several other Group A and Group B administrative positions. Selection is carried out through the preliminary examination, mains examination and interview.