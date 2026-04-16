BPSC 71st Mains: Admit cards to release on April 17 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that admit cards for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains will be released on April 17, 2026. The written examination for the 71st CCE Mains is scheduled from April 25 to April 30, 2026, across examination centres in Patna and other parts of Bihar. Candidates will be able to download admit cards from bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The BPSC confirmed the admit card release via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), directing candidates to download their hall tickets from the commission’s official portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in or the candidate login portal at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth or password.
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The admit card will contain key details, including the candidate’s name, examination schedule, shift timings, reporting time, and examination centre code. Notably, the detailed centre address will only be visible on the candidate dashboard from April 22, 2026, onwards.
Step 1: Go to the official website – bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Open the 71st CCE Prelims examination admit card download link
Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in
Step 4: Check and download the admit card
The Mains examination will consist of general Hindi as a qualifying paper worth 100 marks, followed by General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II of 300 marks each, and an Essay paper. Each paper will be conducted in a single shift per day over six days. This recruitment drive is for 1,298 posts, covering positions including Sub-Divisional Officer, Senior Deputy Collector, Block Cooperative Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Minority Welfare Officer, and several other administrative roles across Bihar’s government machinery.
The 71st Prelims were held on September 13, 2025, after which the main application window closed on December 24, 2025. The admit card and all related updates are available at: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC this year has launched its new website. The BPSC website is now bpscpat.bihar.gov.in. The old website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in will continue to function. The commission has asked the candidates to follow only the commission’s authorised websites and social media handles for authentic information.