BPSC 71st Mains: Admit cards to release on April 17 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates will be able to download admit cards from official website. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that admit cards for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains will be released on April 17, 2026. The written examination for the 71st CCE Mains is scheduled from April 25 to April 30, 2026, across examination centres in Patna and other parts of Bihar. Candidates will be able to download admit cards from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC confirmed the admit card release via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), directing candidates to download their hall tickets from the commission’s official portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in or the candidate login portal at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth or password.