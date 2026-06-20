BPSC’s biggest batch since Independence: 2,027 selections, a UP girl at the top

The Bihar Public Service Commission selected a record 2,027 candidates in its 70th Combined Competitive Examination — the highest in any of its state services recruitments since Independence. Women accounted for 45 of the top 100 positions

Written by: Santosh Singh
2 min readPatnaJun 20, 2026 10:30 PM IST
BPSC 70th CCE Result 2026 has been declared with a record 2,027 candidates selected, making it the commission’s biggest recruitment drive since Independence. (File)BPSC 70th CCE Result 2026 has been declared with a record 2,027 candidates selected, making it the commission’s biggest recruitment drive since Independence. (File)
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The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Saturday announced the results of its 70th Combined Competitive Examination, selecting a record 2,027 candidates — the highest number in any of its state services examinations since Independence. The merit list was topped by Shraddha Pandey from Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey was among four women in the top 10, along with sixth-ranked Rashmi Kiran, ninth-ranked Upashana Sharma and 10th-ranked Priya. Shashank Pandey and Aksh Vijoy secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Women accounted for 45 of the top 100 ranks.

BPSC secretary Satya Prakash Sharma told The Indian Express: “The selection of 2,027 candidates out of 5,449 interviewed in the 70th BPSC stands out clearly in comparison with 475 out of 1,250 candidates interviewed selected in the 69th BPSC and 324 out of 817 (interviewed) candidates selected in the 68th BPSC.”

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Sharma said choosing interview panels through a lottery system and bringing in senior IAS and IPS officers, Padma awardees, and experts from IITs and IIMs were among the measures that helped improve the quality of selection.

The selected candidates will join the Bihar Administrative Service, Bihar Police Service and equivalent cadres.

Of the 2,027 vacancies notified, 2,009 were under 27 state government departments, 12 were for Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) under the Social Welfare Department, and six were for Financial Administrative Officers.

A total of 4.83 lakh candidates applied online. The preliminary examination was held on December 13, 2024, at 911 centres across 37 districts. Following reports of irregularities at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna, the test at that centre was cancelled and re-conducted on January 4, 2025, at 22 centres in the city. Altogether, 3,28,990 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination.

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The preliminary results, announced on January 23, 2025, saw 21,581 candidates qualify for the Main Examination. The Main (written) Examination was conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2025, at 32 centres in Patna, with 21,027 candidates appearing.

The Main results, published on December 16, 2025, shortlisted 5,449 candidates for the interview stage.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
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Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

 

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