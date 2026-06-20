BPSC’s biggest batch since Independence: 2,027 selections, a UP girl at the top

BPSC 70th CCE Result 2026 has been declared with a record 2,027 candidates selected, making it the commission’s biggest recruitment drive since Independence. (File)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Saturday announced the results of its 70th Combined Competitive Examination, selecting a record 2,027 candidates — the highest number in any of its state services examinations since Independence. The merit list was topped by Shraddha Pandey from Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey was among four women in the top 10, along with sixth-ranked Rashmi Kiran, ninth-ranked Upashana Sharma and 10th-ranked Priya. Shashank Pandey and Aksh Vijoy secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Women accounted for 45 of the top 100 ranks.

BPSC secretary Satya Prakash Sharma told The Indian Express: “The selection of 2,027 candidates out of 5,449 interviewed in the 70th BPSC stands out clearly in comparison with 475 out of 1,250 candidates interviewed selected in the 69th BPSC and 324 out of 817 (interviewed) candidates selected in the 68th BPSC.”