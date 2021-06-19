Board exams: West Bengal govt announces evaluation format

Due to a surge in Covid cases, this year Madhyamik as well as the state higher secondary exams have been scrapped. (Unsplash)

THE WEST Bengal school education bodies on Friday announced the format for evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 results.

For class 10 (Madhyamik), 50 per cent of class 9 marks will be added with 50 per cent of Class 10 internal assessment marks.

For class 12 ( Higher Secondary) 40 per cent of best of four subjects in class 10 will be added with 60 per cent of class 11 annual results and class 12 and practicals/projects.

Due to a surge in Covid cases, this year Madhyamik as well as the state higher secondary exams have been scrapped.

If a student is not satisfied with the assessment of secondary and higher secondary, they will have an opportunity to sit for the examinations.

According to the council, in the case of secondary in 2021, the assessment will be based on 50-50 formula. In other words, this assessment will be based on the results obtained in the final examination of the ninth class and the result obtained in the test of the tenth class.

In the case of higher secondary, it has been said that 40 percent of best four subject of class X board examination will be taken and will be added to 60 per cent of marks Class 11 annual examination results and Class 12 and practicals/projects marks.

In both the cases, class 10 and 12, if someone is dissatisfied with the assessment, they can sit for the test when the situation returns to normal.

The state government had formed an eight-member expert committee to decide on the issue. Secondary and higher secondary examinations were cancelled on the basis of the report of the committee and public opinion. At the same time it was decided that the results would be released on the basis of evaluation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the education department would on Friday announce the evaluation process through which the result will be calculated. The results will be published in July.

A senior official with the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said, “For Madhyamik (class 10) examination the criteria will be on 50:50 basis with equal emphasis given on the class nine annual exam mark and internal formative assessment for every subject in class 10…”.

The President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Mahua Das said at the same press meet that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects the candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual tests.

With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

— with PTI inputs