PSEB Class 10 exams: Students claims loss of marks after board provides ‘wrong map of Punjab’ in social science

The class-10 students of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Monday alleged loss of at least fifteen marks due to “negligence” of the board. Students claimed that the PSEB provided a “wrong map of Punjab” in the history section, for a five marks question. Apart from that, one question each for five marks in economics and civics sections were claimed to be “out of syllabus”.

Teachers said that while question number 11 in history section was to mark places in the map of ‘Pre-partition Punjab’, the map that was provided to students was of ‘current Punjab’ due to which they got confused and most of them did not attempt the question. The students had to mark places like Ferozeshah, Amritsar, Kiratpur, flow of river Sutlej, Amritsar, Mudki among others in the map as per question paper.

In the economics section, two of the three choices in a five-mark question were ‘out of syllabus’. Students had to select one of three to write a note but were left with no option except the one which was from the syllabus.

Similarly, in the civics section, two of three choices in a five-mark question were ‘out of syllabus’. A social studies teacher said that already students were not well-prepared for the history exam this year due to textbooks controversy, and the question paper was very tricky. Teachers added that before the exam, the board had prescribed specific five-marks questions on its website for civics and economics but those which came were out of syllabus.

“Students gave exam by studying in just 2-3 months as the syllabus for history was not decided due to history books controversy. They got further confused when a wrong map was given to them today. PSEB should compensate now for wrong map and five-mark questions which are clear goof-ups. Also, sample papers pattern which was issued by PSEB was not followed for one-mark questions,” said Ashok Kumar, the social science teacher from Muktsar.

Another social studies teacher said, “Students kept asking us in the exam hall that how can they attempt question on the wrong map but we were helpless. Most of them left it blank.” Manohar Kant Kalohia, chairman, PSEB said that a committee will be meeting Tuesday to decide on the matter. “Grace marks or other relief to be given to students will be decided by committee in a meeting Tuesday. Accountability of teachers who set question paper will also be fixed,” he claimed.