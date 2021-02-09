Board exams schedule 2021: CBSE, Bihar, Telangana, Kerala; check the state-wise Class 10, 12 exam datesheets

Board exams schedule 2021: With Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releasing the date sheet of class 10 and 12 exams, most state boards have announced their schedule too. Like CBSE, states like Assam, Andhra Pradesh will hold the exams in May due to the pandemic, however there is no change in the schedule of exams in Kerala and it will be held in March.

Here is the state-wise exam dates for the classes 10 and 12 aspirants.

CBSE, Assam, Bihar; check schedule of these board exams

CBSE: The exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 following the COVID-19 pandemic precautions. Class 10 exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while class 12 exam in two shifts – 10.30 to 1.30 pm and the afternoon shift at 2.30 pm onwards. The students of class 12 will appear in English elective, core on their first day on May 4. The paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

Bihar: The intermediate (class 12) exam in Bihar was started from February 1, while the matric (class 10) exam will be held from February 17 to 24. Schools will have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

Assam: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary (HS) exams in Assam will be conducted in May. Class 10 exam will start from May 11, while class 12 exam from May 12. The practical exams will be held in March. The result of HSLC, HS exams will be declared between July 7 and 30 respectively.

Andhra Pradesh: The intermediate (first year, second year) exams in Andhra Pradesh will begin from May 5 onwards, while SSC exam from June 7.

In intermediate, the ethics and human values exam will be held on March 23 and the environmental education exam will be conducted on March 27. Practical exams will be held from March 21 to April 24.

Meanwhile, the SSC exam will be held for seven papers, of which three are languages, two are group subjects and two are of science papers, where all the examinations except science papers will be held for 100 marks each

Telangana: The SSC exam in Telangana will be held from May 17. The class 10 exam is scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26, 2021. Meanwhile, the intermediate exams will be held from May 1 to 20, the first year exams from May 1 to 19, while the second year exams from May 2 to 20.

The practical exams will be held from April 7 to 20. The ethics and human values exam will be held on April 1 and the environmental education exam will be held on April 3. The same timetable will be applicable for vocational courses. The state will reopen its schools for classes for classes 9 and 10 from February 1 and shall function till May 26.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 10. According to the date sheet released, the class 10 exams will be held between May 10 and 20 from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The exams for class 12 general streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and continue till May 25. Science stream exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:30 pm till May 21.

Uttarakhand: The Board of School Education Uttarakhand (UBSE) has released the schedule of classes 10, 12 exams. The board exams will be conducted from May 4 to 22 in both the shifts, class 10 student will write their paper from 8 am to 11 am, while class 12 students from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The practical exam will be held from April 3 to 25, and the result will be announced before July 15.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the dates of classes 10 and 12 examinations. According to JAC, the secondary, intermediate exams in the state will be held from May 4 to 21 in the state. The class 10 exam will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, while class 12 exam from 2 to 5:15 pm

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will conduct the classes 10, 12 exams in April. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) written exams will be held from April 23 to May 29, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) written exams is scheduled to be conducted between April 29 and May 31. Results for the SSC exams are expected to be announced in the last week of August, while results of the HSC exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July

Kerala: The SSLC, HSC (classes 10, 12) exams in Kerala will be held from March 17, and is scheduled to be continued till March 30. Due to the pandemic, the exams of all other classes have been cancelled and students will be promoted further, the government briefed informed today. Also schools, colleges, including professional colleges — engineering, medical, agriculture, fisheries will reopen from January.

Karnataka: The second year pre-university (class 12) exams in Karnataka will be held from May 24 to June 10, while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams is scheduled to be held from June 14 to 25. The full day classes for board exam students, class 9, 10, first and second year Pre-University will begin from February 1.

Meanwhile, the classes for 10, second-year PUC (class 12) students were reopened from January 1. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that on an average 75 per cent attendance had been reported in second PUC classes, while it was 70 per cent in class 10.

West Bengal: The madhyamik (class 10), uccha madhyamik (class 12) exams in the state will be held in June. The secondary exams is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 10, while higher secondary (class 12) exams from June 15. The schools for classes 9 to 12 will commence from February 12.

Uttar Pradesh: The intermediate (class 12) practical exam in the state will be conducted in February. The intermediate practical exam will be held in two phases — the first phase on February 3 and the second on February 13. The first phase will be held from February 3 to 12 at exam centres in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, while the second phase from February 13 to 22 at exam centres in Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur districts. The exam dates for classes 10, 12 will be announced soon.

Chhattisgarh: The secondary (class 10), senior secondary (class 12) exams in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in April. The secondary (class 10) exam will be held from April 15 to May 1, while the senior secondary (class 12) exams will be conducted from May 3 to 24. The practical exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 10 to March 10 at various shifts every day. The exams for classes 9, 11 will be held at their individual centres. The exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Goa: The state board will conduct the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in April. Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the class 12 exam will be held from April 26 to May 15, while class 10 exam May 13 to 31. The practical exam for HSSC will be held from April 1 to 24, while SSC from April 5 to 30.

Tripura: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) would begin it’s Higher Secondary board exams from May 18 this year. The exams would commence on May 18 and end on June 11. The Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations would start from May 18 and conclude on June 4.