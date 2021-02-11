Board exams of classes 10 and 12 to start from April 24

Keeping Covid guidelines in mind, special arrangements will be made for over 56 lakh students, officials said. (Representational/File)

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board on Wednesday announced that examinations for classes 10 and 12 will start from April 24. While class 10 board exams will continue till May 10, class 12 tests will end on May 12.

The examinations will be held in two shifts for both classes 10 and 12. While the first shift will start from 8 am and continue till 11.15 am, another will be held between 2 pm and 5.15 pm.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “It is certainly a massive task considering the number of students who will appear for the exams, but all arrangements have been made following Covid guidelines and protocols.”

Sharma added the government has increased the number of examination centres by 10 per cent as compared to the previous years. The schedule has been prepared in a way that all high school exams are completed in just 12 days and Intermediate tests in 15 days.

Asked if some students might have to take two exams in a day, he said the schedule has been fixed in such a way that chances are rare.

Nearly 56 lakh students – nearly 30 lakh from high schools and 26 lakh from intermediate – will appear for the exams. Among them, nearly14 lakh are girl students.