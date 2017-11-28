Board exams 2018: Know how much minimum to score to pass class 10, 12

Few ISC passout students celebrate their results success. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty Few ISC passout students celebrate their results success. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) recently announced that it is decreasing the minimum marks required to pass the ICSE and ISC exams under the Board. This was done to bring the examination at par with the criteria followed by other school examination Boards across the country.

Here are the minimum marks required by various boards in order to clear the class 10 and 12 board exams:

1. CBSE:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has kept the bar at 33 per cent for class 10 and 12 students. A score of at least 33 per cent in their internals and practicals is required to pass the subject and at least 33 per cent in the board theory examination in order to clear the subject as a whole.

The pass mark criteria for class 10 has been revised for the current batch only. They need overall 33 per cent to pass this year’s board exams. There will be no need for them to secure 33 per cent separately in both board exams and internal assessments.

2. CISCE:

The pass marks for class 12 ISC exams are at 40 per cent and that for class 10 ICSE exams at 35 per cent. From 2019, the minimum marks will be decreased. To pass the Indian School Certificate (ISC), candidates have to score at least 35 per cent marks. For the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), students require at least 33 per cent to pass. Read | UP Board class 12th time table 2018 released, exams to begin from February 6

3. Kerala Board:

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 exams are graded and students are required to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject. Students who secure the D+ grade (30 to 39 per cent) in the SSLC papers are eligible to appear for the Save-A-Year (SAY) exams. For the Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12), students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30 per cent in continuous evaluation (CE), practical evaluation (PE) and terminal evaluation (TE).

4. Telangana (TSBIE):

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conduct the class 10 (SSC) and plus two exams in the state. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. For intermediate exams, the division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in year one and two. Read | Tamil Nadu plus 2 board exam 2018 date sheet released

5. Gujarat Board (GSEB):

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducts the class 10 and 12 board exams in the state. The Board had lowered the pass marks for the board exams from 35 per cent to 33 per cent per subject in 2010.

6. Tamil Nadu (TN Board):

The class 10 and intermediate examinations in the state are conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). For the Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12), the minimum aggregate score required is 70 out of 200. Students must score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams. For SSLC exams, the pass marks are at an aggregate of 35 per cent.

7. Karnataka (KSEEB):

The board exams in this state are conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) for SSLC and the Department of Pre University Education for PUC exams. The minimum marks required to pass the PUC exams is 35 per cent in aggregate. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

8. Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has conducted the Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam (HSSCE) in the state. It has set the minimum score at 33 per cent. Read | Bihar board class 10th board exam schedule 2018 released at biharboard.ac.in, check date sheet here

9. West Bengal (WBCHSE):

The West Bengal State Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) conducts the board exams in the state. To pass, a student has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in all compulsory subjects. The mark division has been at 90 points each for the subjects since 2011. There are also 10 points awarded for internal evaluation.

“One exception is when the examinee does not take the exam from any school, in which case there are 10 extra points in the written papers. As, decision of the board pass marks is 25 per marks. And a student must pass in every subjects,” the Council said.

10. Odisha:

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has noted that the minimum marks required to pass the HSC examinations in the state is 30 per cent. All students who score at least 33 per cent but less than 45 per cent will be considered to have passed in the third division.

“A candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally,” BSE Odisha said. Read | Odisha class 10th HSC Board exams 2018 to be conducted from February 23

11. Mizoram (MBSE):

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) conducts the class 10 secondary school and class 12 senior secondary school examinations in the state. For the class 10 board exams, the passing criteria is that the students score an aggregate of at least 33 per cent in both theory and practical papers. They are also required to score a minimum of 33 per cent each in the theory and practical exams and at least a “D” grade in internal assessment.

12. Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE)

Students from SSC and HSC exams will have to get at least 20 per cent in their written exam and have an aggregate of 35 per cent to pass. Earlier, it was 35 per cent in written and oral exams.

13. Andhra Prades (BIEAP)

Those scoring 91 to 100 marks will be graded as A1; 81-90 A2; 71-80 B1; 61-70 B2; 51-60 C1; 41-50 C2; and anything below that would be graded as ‘D’.

