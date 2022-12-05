scorecardresearch
Kerala SSLC, HSS 2022 exam time table released; check full schedule

The official exam schedule is now available at the official websites — sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the exams for class 10 will be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

Kerala SSLC 2022 timetable, DHSE kerala, KErala board exams, Kerala class 10 datesheetSSLC mock exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 3. (Representative image. Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exam date sheet. The official exam schedule is now available at the official websites — sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the exams for class 10 will be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. The exams for higher secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) will be conducted from March 10, 2023 till March 30, 2023.

On March 9, students will have to appear for the exam of first language (part 1) which can be any one of the following: Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada/ Urdu/ Gujarati/ Additional English/ Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/ Arabic (academic)/ Arabic Oriental.

The second exam will be conducted on March 13 for the second language (English). After that, students will have an exam of Hindi/General knowledge on March 15, followed by Chemistry on March 17 and Social Science on March 20.

Then, Biology will be conducted on March 22, Energy strategy on March 24 and Mathematics on March 27. The exams will conclude on March 29 part 2 of first language, which will be one of the following: Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada/ Special English/ Fisheries Science/ Arabic Oriental second paper/ Sanskrit Oriental second paper.

Additionally, SSLC mock exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 3. This year, exams will begin from 9:30 am and no exam will be conducted in the afternoon session this time.

