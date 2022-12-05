Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released; check full schedule

Karnataka Board Exams, SSLC 2023: The exams will be either be 3 hours or 2 hours 45 minutes or 2 hours (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Karnataka Board Exams 2023, SSLC: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board today announced the final datesheet for Karnataka SSLC exam. The exams will start on March 31 and conclude on April 15, 2023. Students can check the date sheet at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.