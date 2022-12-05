Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released; check full schedule

Karnataka Board Exams 2023, SSLC: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board today announced the final datesheet for Karnataka SSLC exam. The exams will start on March 31 and conclude on April 15, 2023. Students can check the date sheet at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh also tweeted the date sheet from his official handle.
2023ರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್-ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 31ರಿಂದ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 15ರವರೆಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ.@BSBommai pic.twitter.com/Ixjl3xzEn8
— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) December 5, 2022
There will be no examination on April 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 13 and 14. This year, students will get extra 15 minutes time for reading the question paper. The exams will be either be 3 hours or 2 hours 45 minutes or 2 hours.