scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released; check full schedule

Karnataka Board Exams 2023, SSLC: The exams will start on March 31 and conclude on April 15, 2023. Students can check the date sheet at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Karnataka SSLC, Karnataka Class 10 board exams, Karnataka SSLC 2023, Karnataka SSLC date sheet, Karnataka SSLC datesheet, Karnataka SSLC date sheet released, Karnakata SSLC final date sheetKarnataka Board Exams, SSLC 2023: The exams will be either be 3 hours or 2 hours 45 minutes or 2 hours (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Karnataka Board Exams 2023, SSLC: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board today announced the final datesheet for Karnataka SSLC exam. The exams will start on March 31 and conclude on April 15, 2023. Students can check the date sheet at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh also tweeted the date sheet from his official handle.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

There will be no examination on April 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 13 and 14. This year, students will get extra 15 minutes time for reading the question paper. The exams will be either be 3 hours or 2 hours 45 minutes or 2 hours.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 05:18:32 pm
Next Story

HIT 2 box office: Adivi Sesh starrer makes Rs 28 crore in first 3 days

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close