Board Exams 2019: Six must-know steps to unlock your potential

John Maxwell said that successful and unsuccessful people vary in their desire to reach their potential. While success and failure are sometimes subjective from person to person, but even success on one’s own terms depends on this one thing only.

Advertising

So now that you are facing your board exams 2019, what is your potential, and how do you plan to achieve it?

To reach your potential means to be the best you can be. Today you may feel your potential to be x. If you love yourself, become passionate about learning, work hard, then you reach x quickly.

As soon as you reach the potential you think you have, you realize that your potential is x++! So right at this moment, you need to pick up a pen and paper, right down the maximum that you think you can achieve.

Advertising

Say you think you can score 85% in Mathematics exam. Work hard and then solve sample papers. As soon as you score 85% in any one, set a new higher target. Then work towards it.

Now that you are clear about the beautiful way your potential can be found out, comes the question of how exactly are you going to achieve it?

Here is what you can do.

Set your goal. Your goal should be something just a little more than what you think you can do

Do not let others dictate what you can do and what you cannot. This also applies to yourself. Van Gogh once said, “If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’, then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.”

Equip yourself for the journey

As a student, you can be aware of the good study material to study from, practice a lot from board exam previous year question papers.

Stay energized and motivated throughout

Learning is a beautiful thing. Study to learn and enhance yourself, rather than to do wonders in board exam results.

Inculcate discipline and hard work

Have you seen how Bruce Wayne trained himself to become Batman? He worked hard and stayed disciplined. This is something you have to do all by yourself.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

As a student, you should seek a mentor, a teacher, in everyone and every task. If you learn one good thing from every person you meet, then no one can stop you from achieving great things in life.

Today you are facing board exams

Tomorrow it will be some other test. Life is full of different challenges. But these challenges are the only way to achieve your potential, so never shy away from them.

Advertising

Best of luck for your board exams 2019, and be confident that you will do great when board exams results come!