Board exam results: Things to keep in mind while choosing a particular stream

Choosing a stream is one of the most critical aspects of a student’s life, as it not only influences and defines their career path but also impacts their personal growth. Therefore, it is important for students to decide on a stream after strongly reflecting on their strengths and weaknesses, and after a thorough analysis of their ability, interests and likes coupled with detailed career and growth prospects.

In case of doubt and confusion, students can also take up aptitude tests to assess their strengths. While an aptitude test is not a sufficient means to a specific career path, it helps them align their interests.

In addition to spending time getting to know themselves, students should also do a lot of research and try to get in touch with industry leaders to seek their advice for successfully sorting their career stream after class 10 and 12.

For better understanding, students can also undertake comparative analysis, gather maximum information regarding different career options, eligibility criteria and other options of selection along with the market demand and job prospects.

Understanding the challenges in students’ paths, here are some tips which can prove to be helpful for them in selecting a stream or career for themselves:

Aim in life: Everyone dreams of a successful career in one field and grows up with a role model in mind. The role model can be anyone – either a family member or a prominent leader in the industry. It is critical for students to identify their aim and goal, which should be pursued with all honesty and sincerity when discovered.

Evaluate yourself: One of the most important steps in the journey to identify one’s interest is to define what one wants to achieve and evaluate their aptitude, abilities and skill set. Students can start the process by asking themselves questions such as: Which subjects seem most interesting? What are the highest-scoring subjects? What to do in future? It is critical to conduct a thorough strength-weakness analysis when selecting a stream because it will determine their future career path.

Research all streams: Investigate what are the important subjects in a given stream, potential career paths, future prospects, difficulty level, aptitude requirements, and so on. Once students have all the required information in hand, they will feel more confident about their choice and decision.

Visit an educational counsellor: For expert advice, students can reach out to industry experts and educational counsellors. They will help students through a structured process to identify their strengths and interests and accordingly help them find a stream that suits them the best. Students are even asked to take special tests scientifically designed to help them choose the right stream based on their likes and dislikes, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. It is critical that the advisor understands a student’s background and interests and thus provides tailored advice.

Students, at this stage, struggle greatly and frequently make subject choices after getting influenced by others’ opinions. In such a case, seeking professional career counselling services is the best way to make not only the right decision, but also to overcome various obstacles and move ahead with confidence.

Lastly, it is important for students to keep in mind that there are no right or wrong ways of going about this process. Some take a shorter time to figure out while others take longer; some have linear career paths, and some have a non-linear career graph.

Hence, they have the right to move at their own pace and choose a process that works well for them. They also have the liberty to change their mind even after deciding on one stream. Several ancient personalities and philosophers were polymaths and aced in several streams. However, in a more reasonable manner, students can create a successful career path despite having an interest in more than one stream, which popularly includes science, commerce, arts, and humanities. Their subject choice does not limit or determine their professional future and growth.

The writer is the Principal of Modern English School, Guwahati.