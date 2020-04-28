Board exams: HRD Minister asks state boards, CBSE to start evaluation process

Board exam results can be expected soon. (Representational image) Board exam results can be expected soon. (Representational image)

The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today asked all the state boards to start the evaluation procedure for the class 10 and class 12 board exams. In a meeting with state education ministers, Pokhriyal also directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to facilitate checking of answer scripts by teachers in their respective states. The evaluation process for most of the board exams has been put on a hold due to the lockdown.

Pokhriyal on Monday held a live discussion with parents during which several queries were raised regarding the board exam results declaration date. The minister informed that the pending board exams will be held only for the major subjects which will be considered for admissions and for the rest of the subjects, candidates can be promoted based on internal assessments.

I also appealed to the States to start the evaluation process of answer sheets of board exams and facilitate @CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of students in their respective states.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 28, 2020

During the discussion, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia had suggested promoting students to the next class based on the internal marks. He was quoted as saying by the PTI that it was ‘not feasible’ to conduct board exams. He also suggested reducing the syllabus for the 2021 academic session and conduct JEE Main on 2021 based on the reduced syllabus. There is no final decision on the same, yet.

Meanwhile, Pokhriyal had asked the states to use the Samagra Siksha balance of the previous year which is around Rs 6,200 crore, and an ad-hoc grant of Rs 4,450 crore is also being issued for the first quarter.

The minister also asked states to immediately transfer the amount released under Samagra Shiksha to the State Implementation Committee so that it can be utilised properly to ensure that the next installment can be released.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd