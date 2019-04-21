Board exam results 2019: Know result release date and time of national, state board exams

Board exam results 2019: As the national, state board examinations have been completed, the students who have appeared in the examinations are waiting for their results for long. The Bihar board, Andhra Pradesh has already declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations.

Within April, most of the boards are expected to declare the results, with major boards like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh are declaring their board exam results by the third week of April, as per reports.

Board exam results 2019: Know result release date and time

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the second week of May. “The class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The results will be available at the websites-cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

ICSE ISC results 2019: The results of ICSE, ISC examination will be declared in the second week of May. The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org. Last year, the result was announced on May 14, 2018.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board 10th, 12th results 2019: By the last week of April. Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results 2019

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results: The results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce examination is likely to be declared on the second week of May.

RBSE 12th Arts results: Going with the past record, Rajasthan board generally declares the results of Class 12 Arts examination, a week after Science, Commerce results. The results are expected to be declared on the third or last week of May.

RBSE 10th results: The results of Rajasthan board, RBSE Class 10 examination will be declared on the first week of June.

The results will be available at the official websites- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th results 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on May 20.

The results will be available at the website- bseh.org.in, apart from it, the results will be available at the mobile app- ‘Education Board Bhiwani Haryana’.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2019: The results of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, 12 examinations are likely to be declared in April. Both the Class 10, 12 results will be declared next week.

Once declared, students can check the results through the websites- hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on the third week of May. Last year, the result was declared on May 17, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites- results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.net.

Assam Board 10th, 12th results 2019: The results of Assam Class 10 and 12 examinations will be declared on the last week of May, as per SEBA and AHSEC officials. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website once released. The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in.

Goa GBSHSE 10th, 12th results 2019: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of class 12 exams in the last week of April. The board is expected to declare the results Class 10 examination in the second or third week of May.

Last year, the result of Class 12 exam was declared on April 28, and the Class 12 exam was declared on May 25.

Both the class 10, 12 results will be available at the website- gbshse.gov.in.

Gujarat SSC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 between May 16 to 25, 2019. The results will be available at the website gseb.org.in.

Last year, the results of the Class 10 examination was declared on May 28, 2018.

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 (Science and Commerce) examination in the month of June.

The results of JAC Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination will appear first, followed by which the results of Class 12 (Arts), 10th will come.

The students can check the results through the websites jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC, PUC II results 2019: The KSEEB PUC II results will be announced on April 15. The students can check the results through the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

The SSLC results will be declared in the last week of April.

Kerala SSLC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is likely to declare the results of SSLC, Class 10, 12 examination in the first week of May. The students can check the results through the websites dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

The results are also available for download at results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh MP 10th, 12th results 2019: The results of both 10th and 12th examinations will be declared on the second week of May, between May 13 to 15, 2019. The candidates can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2019: The Maharashtra board is likely to announce the results of Class 10, 12 examination on the last week of May, if not the results will be declared before June 10, said MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale.

The results will be available on the official websites- mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org.

Manipur 10th, 12th results 2019: The Manipur Board is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on the first week of May. The students can check the results through the official website, manresults.nic.in.

Last year, the results of Class 12 examination was declared on May 3, 2019.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 10th, 12th result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is likely to release the results of Class 10, 12 examinations by May 10, 2018.

The students can check the results through the official website- mbose.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at megresults.nic.in, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya.

Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: Going to the past trend, the Mizoram board may declare the results of Class 10 examination in the month of April. The board will declare the results of Class 12 examination in the month of May.

The students can check the results through the official website- mbse.edu.in.

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations between May 18 to 25, 2019. The results will be available at the website- nbsenagaland.com.

Last year, the result was declared on May 18, 2018.

BSE Odisha 10th, 12th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the first week of May. The results will be available at the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Last year, the board declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 7, 2018.

Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th result 2019: The Punjab Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the first week of May, by May 10, 2019. The students can check the results through the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Last year, the result was declared on May 8, 2019.

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th result 2019: The Tamil Nadu board will declare the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations on April 19. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

The results of Class 12 examination will be declared in the first week of May.

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd year, SSLC result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE) is likely to declare the results of 1st, 2nd year examinations in the third week of April, between April 15 to 22, 2019. The SSLC results will be declared in the first week of May.

The students can check the results through the website, bie.teangana.gov.in, once declared.

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on May 20, 2019. The board will declare the results of Arts, Commerce examinations, a week after the Science results.

The results of Class 10, Madhyamik examination will be declared in the second week of June.

Once declared, the students can check the results on tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on the last week of May. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Last year, the result was declared on May 26, 2019.

West Bengal 10th, 12th results 2019: The results of West Bengal Class 10, 12 examinations will be declared in June. The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in.

Andhra Pradesh Inter, SSLC results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh intermediate first, second-year results was declared on Friday, April 12, 2019. The SSC results will be declared within the third week of May.

The results of Bihar board Class 10, 12 examinations has already been declared. The Class 10 result was declared on March 31, and the Class 12 results on April 6, 2019. This year, the board witnessed a record pass percentage of 80 per cent in both the Class 10, 12 examinations.