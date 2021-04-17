ICSE, ISC exams put off, Class X students can opt not to take board exam

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE & ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” he said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on Friday that the board exams for Classes X and XII, scheduled to begin on May 4, would be deferred for now, and a “final decision” would be taken “by the first week of June” after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

“In the light of the nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases, the CISCE has decided to defer the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021,” CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a press statement.

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE & ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” he said.

The CISCE said while the Class XII examination would be conducted at a later date, the “candidates for the ICSE (Class X) examination will be given options” to either “write the offline examination along with Class XII candidates” or “not to write the offline examination”.

“In view of the ICSE (Class X) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop a fair and an unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates,” Arathoon said.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the board exams for Class XII and cancelled it for Class X. The CBSE has also said that a decision on the Class XII exams would be taken after June 1, after reviewing the Covid situation.

The International Baccalaureate (IB), which has around 185 schools affiliated to it in the country, has also cancelled its exams. Several state boards have also deferred the exams.