Board exam 10th, 12th results 2019 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ICSE, ISC, MP, other board results date and time

Board exam 10th, 12th results 2019 date LIVE updates: The result season is on, while some of the most prominent results including the CBSE class 12 and state boards of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have declared their results, there are many board exam results which are still awaited. Among the most awaited results are CBSE class 10 result and ICSE class 10 and class 12 results.
Meanwhile, admissions to several state and central government institutes, universities and colleges have begun. The entrance exams including the JEE Main have been conducted and application process for JEE Advanced is open. The entrance exams for admissions to medical colleges, NEET 2019 was scheduled to be held tomorrow but the same is being postponed for Odisha amid request from neighbouring states including West Bengal for postponement.
A lot is happening in the education sector and here is a round-up to be abreast with all the latest information regarding results, entrance exams, admissions and everything around it.
CISCE result soon, what to expect
From 2019 onwards, the students who are unable to crack the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will get a second chance to pass the examination. Check full story here.
CISE, ISC 2019 result: What happened last year
In 2018, a total of 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed class 10. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the Class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent
How to check the CISE, ISC 2019 results?
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.cisce.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant given link
Step 3: Enter your unique ID number and the given captcha
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check and download it for future use
ICSE class 10, 12 exam dates
The ICSE Class 10 examinations was conducted from February 22, while the ISC Class 12 examinations held from February 4.
ISCE result dates 2019
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of class 10 and class 12 examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- cisce.org. Read full story here.
TS inter compartment result 2019
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) has released the date sheet or exam time table for the supplementary exams at its official website, bie.telangana.gov.in. The exams will begin from May 16, 2019 for both first and second-year intermediate students and will conclude on May 27, 2019. The practical exams will be conducted from May 28 to May 31, 2019. The ethics and humans value exam will be held on June 1, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education exam will be conducted on June 3, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm. Read full date sheet here.
Punjab Board PSEB: Pass percentage
To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage. The overall pass percentage in the class 10 exams in 2018 was 59.47 per cent in 2018.
PSEB Punjab board result date and other details
Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5lakh had appeared for class 12 exams. In 2018, nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam. PSEB result date and other details
Punjab Board class 12 result date
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared by May 15, 2019. We are aiming to release the class 12 result by the first week of next month followed by class 10 result.” Read the full story here.
CBSE post-result counselling
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun its annual post-result counselling which will conclude on May 16, 2019. Students can dial a toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country to get centralized access to CBSE helpline from 8 am to 10 pm. The facility available in India as well as abroad. Read full story here.
NEET 2019 postponed for Odisha
In a major development, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG for admission to medical colleges in India and abroad has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) - the exam conducting body. The exam was scheduled to be conducted tomorrow - May 5, 2019 but now the new dates will be announced for the same. The postponement is done only for those from Odisha or those whose center falls in Odisha state. The NTA is yet to announce the new dates. For rest, the exam date remains May 5, 2019. Read full story here.
spike in 95%, Du cut-off to go high
A total of 94,299 students secured over 90 per cent marks and 17,693 secured over 95 per cent marks. As many as 99,207 candidates got compartment this year. The percentage of students scoring above 95% has gone up by 38.4% — a factor which is likely to hugely affect the Delhi University cut-off lists for undergraduate admissions. While 72,599 students had scored above 90% last year, the figure is 94,299 this year — an increase of 29.9%. Similarly, those scoring above 95% has gone up from 12,737 last year to 17,693 this year, an increase of 38.9%. Read full story here.
Hansika and Karisham topped CBSE class 12 exam
Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora from Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar are the toppers this year, scoring 499 marks out of 500.
Girls, transgender students perform better than boys
This year, girls have outperformed all with 88.70 per cent pass percentage followed by transgenders with 83.33 per cent while only 79.40 per cent boys cleared the exam.
Top performing regions
The highest performing region was Trivandrum with 98.20 per cent followed by Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi secured the third spot with 91.87 per cent pass percentage
CBSE 12th result: Pass percentage increased
The pass percentage of students has increased slightly this year ( by 0.39 per cent).
Jump of 1 lakh students in CBSE class 12 exam
The board claims to have checked over 67 lakh answer booklets this year. The maximum number of students who appeared for the exam in one day was 19 lakhs across 79,000 classes. Since the number of students has increased from 11,06,772 (11.06 lakh) last year to 12,05,484 (12.05 lakh) students this year, 500 more exam centres were involved.
CBSE spokesperson on record timing
CBSE chairperson Ankita Karwal said, “Over 1.75 lakh teachers were involved at different levels of the examination including invigilators, observers etc. This is a 40 per cent increase from last year.” She added that the board also increased the number of trained people to upload the data. Over 1 lakh evaluators were involved in the process this year. check story here.
CBSE announced class 12 result in record time
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday declared the result for the class 12 board exams within a record time of 28 days. The exams were concluded on March 4. While this is a new record, the board aims to keep this as a standard practice.