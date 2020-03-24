Bihar Board 12th results 2020: Meet toppers, passing marks, direct link to check marks online

Bihar Board 12th result 2020: Students are advised to stay at home and check result online. (Representational Image) Bihar Board 12th result 2020: Students are advised to stay at home and check result online. (Representational Image)

Board 12th results 2020: In an unexpected move, the Bihar School Education Board, Patna declared the result of intermediate or class 12 amid coronavirus pandemic. Even as several boards including CBSE, CISCE and other state boards have postponed their results, the Bihar Board has declared what it is claiming to be the ‘fastest’ result.

While the result for BSEB class 12 or inter exams can be checked at the official websites – bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the result for class 10 has been delayed. While the earlier time line was April 10, it will be announced later as the board has put evaluation process on halt to maintain social distancing. For those 12 lakh who have appeared for intermediate, here is all you need to know:

Board 12th results 2020: Is this really the fastest result?

The Bihar Bard claims that this in deed is the fastest result declaration, outpacing last year by mere three days.The Board claims to have used a new software for processing of the result. The software had increased the speed of the result by 16 per cent as compared to the last year.

Board 12th results 2020: Have I passed?

If a student gets 30 per cent marks, that is 30 marks out of 100 or 21 out of 70 marks in the theory paper, they will be considered passed in the particular subject. However, to pass the class, one needs to get 33 per cent marks over all. Calculate percentage out of 500 by dividing marks obtained with 500 and multiplying by 100. If the percentage is 33 or above, you are pass.

Board 12th results 2020: Have my friends passed?

As many as 80.44 per cent of over 12 lakh who appeared for the exam have passed it. The pass percentage of BSEB intermediate 2020 increased from 79.76 per cent.

Board 12th results 2020: Who topped the exam?

The top rank is scored jointly by commerce and science. While Neha Kumari is the science topper with 95.2 per cent marks or 476 out of 500, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary has jointly topped in Commerce stream with same score. The trio is followed closely by Sakshy Kumari who got 474 marks in Arts Stream.

Board 12th results 2020: How to get detailed marks?

To check detailed mark sheet, follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Step 5: Take print out of the score card, it will act as provisional mark sheet

Board 12th results 2020: Where to check result

The BSEB inter result will be available at the official website –

— bsebssresult.com

— bseinter.edu.in

— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Board 12th results 2020: Who all attempted exam

This year, 12.5 lakh (12,05,390) students have registered for the examination, including 5.38 lakh female students and 6.56 lakh males, as per the board.

Board 12th results 2020: Science stream performance

In the science stream, as many as 2,24,971 candidates have cleared the exam in first division while 1,62,471 have got second division. In the third division there are a total of 3,601 candidates. The over all pass percentage from the science stream is 77.39 per cent.

