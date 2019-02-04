BMC to introduce Direct Benefit Transfer scheme to students to provide scholastic materials

In a bid to make civic run schools more inclusive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to include music, art and sports education, in the 2019-20 budget. A budget outlay for the education department is Rs 2733.77 crores, this financial year.

Going beyond the mandated role of providing elementary education to the poor and underprivileged, the BMC will enter the area of mental health education this year. It has proposed to provide counseling to students to inculcate positive attitude, imparting life skills and talks about mental health. A budget provision of Rs 1 crore has been made.

In a fillip to the standard of education in civic run schools, the civic body has registered for affiliation to Maharashtra International Education Board, for 21st century schools. It will include infrastructure facilities such as attractive furniture, theme based colours, sports training through mentors, education counselors among others.

For the first time BMC is also going to introduce ‘Tinker Lab’ for Std V to Std VIII to maximize the use of existing 208 computer labs. In the tinker lab 3D model of any object or image can be made, thus will facilitate joyful learning.

Other provisions include, introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for providing materials like water bottle, lunch box, stationary among others. While the items like uniform, shoes, bags, books raincoat etc will be provided to students through tenders.