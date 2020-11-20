BMC schools to remain closed till December 31

Schools to remain shut till December 31 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational)

All schools administered under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC will remain shut till December 31. The decision has been taken due to the rise in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai. Earlier it was decided that schools will reopen from November 23, however, the decision has been taken back.

“All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rising in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Schools across India have been shut since mid-March due to the pandemic. The state government had released its guidelines on the reopening of schools. Whenever the school will reopen, the same will be under strict precautions, apart from masks and sanitisers, social distancing will also be followed.

