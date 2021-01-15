BMC allows schools affiliated to Cambridge International to conduct class X, XII pre-boards in classroom

Board examinations from classes X and XII, across various boards, are scheduled to be held in the physical pen-and-paper format later this year. (Representational)

Even as schools in Mumbai are yet to reopen, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed schools affiliated to Cambridge International board in the city to conduct pre-board examinations for classes X and XII in classrooms. At the same time, it has also permitted other boards to conduct pre-boards for classes X and XII in classrooms, including those that are yet to announce board exam dates.

In a circular issued late Tuesday, the BMC stated: “Schools under the Cambridge International board can conduct preliminary exams or pre-board exams as per their schedules offline while those under all the other boards can also conduct exams prescribed by the respective boards for classes X and XII.”

This was after a request was received from schools affiliated to the board, which begins its board examinations on January 23. There are around 45 schools affiliated to Cambridge International board in the city.

Board examinations from classes X and XII, across various boards, are scheduled to be held in the physical pen-and-paper format later this year.

While Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class X), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class XII), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) schedules are yet to be announced, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations will begin in May. The state board examinations are likely to be conducted in April and May for classes XII and X, respectively.

Discussions to reopen physical classrooms for students of classes XI and XII in Mumbai from January 18 are underway. A proposal has been sent to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, said an official.

As per guidelines issued by the BMC last month, schools in the city were to remain closed until January 15.