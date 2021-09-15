ISB, IIM Bangalore in top 10 Asia-Pacific varsities: Bloomberg Best B-Schools MBA ranking 2021

Bloomberg Businessweek today released the global ranking of best business schools 2021. In the Asia-Pacific B-Schools ranking, the Indian School of Business has been ranked at the fifth position while IIM Bangalore secured the sixth rank. The best B-Schools results for 2021 are divided into four regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, and the United States.

China Europe International Business School has been placed at the top followed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology at second rank and the National University of Singapore at the third spot in the Asia Pacific region.

For 2021-22 rankings Bloomberg Businessweek surveyed 119 business schools worldwide. A total of 6,640 students, 12,462 alumni, and 853 employers were surveyed globally. In addition to the overall ranking, schools are separately ranked on four component indexes of business school education — compensation (10.1), learning (50.5), networking (72.4), and entrepreneurship (55.5) — providing students more ways to evaluate.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, said: “We have performed well on Compensation, Learning and Networking, and Entrepreneurship, and this reflects our commitment towards delivering quality academic programmes, ensuring placements for our students and forging strong alumni connections.”

READ | Top educational institute in India | Top universities in India | Best Indian engineering college | Top 10 management institutes | Best medical colleges in India

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB said: “The Bloomberg Businessweek rankings is a welcome recognition of the great work that we do at the ISB and testament to the success of our students and alumni. I congratulate our students and thank the staff and faculty for the good ranking which is an outcome of their work”.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, the technology sector employed the most number of graduates, followed by consulting and manufacturing industries. The rankings are based on feedback from graduating students, recent alumni, and businesses looking to hire MBAs.

The weightings of each index are determined by their responses. The rankings also include information about the atmosphere on campus for women, individuals with disabilities, and other traditionally underrepresented groups.