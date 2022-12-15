scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

BJP MP demands rollback of scholarships for minority communities

The Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students pursuing higher education has been scrapped while the government's pre-matric scholarship for them will no longer apply to students from Class 1 to Class 8.

Pritam Munde, Maharashtra MP, Maulana Azad National Fellowship, Pre-Matric Scholarship, BJP MP demands rollback of scholarship, scholarships for minority communitiesMunde said the decision was taken without any prior intimation and this year also, thousands of students had given applications for it, said Munde (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

The Union government should take back its recent decision of doing away with certain scholarships for minority communities demanded BJP MP Pritam Munde on Thursday.

The Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students pursuing higher education has been scrapped while the government’s pre-matric scholarship for them will no longer apply to students from Class 1 to Class 8.

Also read |Pre-Matric scholarship now limited only to classes 9, 10: Minister

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Munde said the decision was taken without any prior intimation and this year also, thousands of students had given applications for it.

“I demand that the government should rethink this decision. Education is free in right to education but this (scholarships) work as an encouragement for these students in schools,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

“Looking at this issue from the point of view that students are not pushed towards child labour and stay on the path of education, the decision be revoked after a rethink,” the MP from Maharashtra’s Beed said.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:46:17 pm
Next Story

Woman recorded inside Pune research institute’s toilet; police looking for voyeur

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close