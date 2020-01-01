BJP against good, cheap education: Manish Sisodia, demands explanation over CBSE fee hike

CBSE board exams to begin from February 15 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational) CBSE board exams to begin from February 15 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the BJP of being against “good and cheap” education and demanded an explanation from it over the hike in CBSE examination fees that “burdened six lakh families” in the city.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that the Delhi BJP leaders asked the Centre to increase Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam fees after the city government decided to pay the fees of the students.

The CBSE in August increased the fees for class 10 and class 12 board exams by up to Rs 1,150, the first hike in five years.

“When Delhi government announced to pay the fees of CBSE exams for class 10 and 12, then why did the BJP hatch a conspiracy to stop it? BJP leaders should answer why they were plotting to make the education of lakhs of children in Delhi expensive,” Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister also alleged that all the policies of the BJP have been against “good and cheap” education and sought an explanation from the saffron party over hike in CBSE examination fees.

“By increasing the fees, the BJP put the burden on Delhi’s six lakh families. This shows that the BJP is against education,” he said.

