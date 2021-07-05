BITSoM commences academic session for founding class with 35% women students

BITSoM MBA Batch 2021-23 has a total of 140 students, out of which 35 per cent are women. (Representational image)

The BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has started the first academic session today for the two-year residential MBA degree programme with 140 students, out of which 35 per cent are women.

The batch has candidates who have studied at the IITs, BITS Pilani, St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, Jesus & Mary College, Indraprastha College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Jadavpur University, NIFT, University of Warwick, UK, New York University at Abu Dhabi, Purdue University, USA and McGill University, Canada.

Read | IIM-Ahmedabad welcomes new PGP batches with more number of women students

The students were selected through CAT/GMAT/GRE scores, extra-curricular achievements, and a personal interview. A total of 50 per cent of students of the class have work experience of two or more years with top companies such as Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, TCS, and ZS Associates from across more than 20 industries.

With roles ranging from being a scriptwriter and a production manager for a movie featured in an International Film Festival to starting their own online mobile accessory start-up and authoring books, a few have already begun their management journey. The batch also has a swimmer who has won four international medals till now.

Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BITSoM said, “The class has been chosen not only for academic excellence and test scores but also for exceptional extra-curricular interests. We have a diverse, talented and enthusiastic class with strong communication skills. Through our unique curriculum, and personalized development plans, we will now help them realise their potential.”

The first week of the academic session begins with a virtual orientation where students will attend workshops on solving case studies, a session on leadership perspectives by Prakash Iyer the best-selling author, motivational speaker and leadership coach.

Also Read | BITS management school to offer specialisation in e-commerce, data science, entrepreneurship

Leena Chatterjee, head of the Department of Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources, will conduct the introductory sessions on self-development. Each student at BITSoM will have a self-development plan which will be the first step towards their leadership journey at BITSoM. During the week, a session is also planned for students and their families with Raj Raghunathan, a member of the BITSoM Governing Council and a Professor of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

In the current situation, classes will begin virtually from July 12 onwards. After the situation normalises and the government gives permission to educational institutes to resume classes physically, classes will be conducted at BITSoM’s campus at Powai.