BITSAT result declared: How to check marks, cut-off list

BITSAT result 2019: The cut-off for BPharm is 161 and for other courses, it is 266 for the first-degree programme. The fourth list result will be declared on July 19.

BITSAT result 2019: Check cut-off at bitsatadmission.com (Representational image)

BITSAT result 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has announced the result for the third iteration list for admission to integrated first-degree programmes for admission at Pilani Goa and Hyderabad campus. Candidates can check their result at the official website, bitsadmissions.com.

The cut-off for BPharm is 161 and for other courses, it is 266. The wait list cut-off for admissions to any programme at end of iteration list three for BPharm is 169 and other courses is 240 marks.

Those who make it through the cut-off will have to undergo document verification. If a candidate wishes to withdraw admission, they can do so on July 16, till 5 pm. Withdrawal window will be available from July 12, 11 am to July 16, 5 PM for students who have paid fees under the first-degree programmes.

BITSAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com
Step 2: Click on the link ‘click here’ under the first-degree announcement
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page
Step 4: Click on the link PCM, BPharm or toppers – whichever you applied under
Step 5: Log-in using credentials
Step 6: Result will appear, download

Iteration four results will be announced on July 19 2019 after taking into consideration of withdrawal option between third and fourth iteration.

BITSAT is a computer-based entrance test for admission to courses at the institute including BPharm, BE, and Msc. It was conducted from May 16 to 26, 2019.

