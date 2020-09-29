BITSAT result 2020 released at bitsadmission.com. Representational iamge/ file

BITSAT result 2020: The result for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) has been released. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance conducted from September 16 to 23 can download the score card through the website- bitsadmission.com.

Candidates who have not appeared in entrance can also check their scores with class 12 marks. “In addition to applying for and appearing in BITSAT-2020, candidates seeking admission to BITS, Pilani have to also apply giving details of their 12th marks and preferences to different degree programmes offered,” the website mentioned.

The edit window will be available for students till September 30. The candidates can make corrections through the website- bitsadmission.com/fdmain.aspx. “Please note that the edit window will be closed exactly at 5:00 pm on 30.09.2020 and no further edit request will be entertained whatsoever the case may be,” as per the official website.

BITSAT result 2020: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the website- http://www.bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Candidates need to click on the ‘score report’ link

Step 3: Enter user id, password

Step 4: Score card will appear, download, and take a print out.

BITSAT is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.

