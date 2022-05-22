scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

BITSAT 2022 application deadline, check how to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 10:00:04 am
Interested candidates can apply through the website- bitsadmission.com. File.

BITSAT 2022: The application process submission date for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 has been extended. Interested candidates can apply now till June 10 through the website- bitsadmission.com.

The window for editing will open on June 8, 2022, and close on June 12, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit any errors they find in their completed application form during the edit window. At that time, candidates will not be able to change or edit their registered email address or mobile number. The application fee for male candidates will be Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it will be Rs 2,900.

Read |BITSAT 2022 application deadline, check how to apply

How to register for BITSAT 2022

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official BITS admissions website i.e bitsadmission.com

Best of Express Premium

FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
‘In Mathura, Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’Premium
‘In Mathura, Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Evil under the sunPremium
Evil under the sun
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: On the BITSAT 2022 homepage, click on ‘Apply here.’

Step 3: Complete the application form and attach all required documents.

Step 4: Submit the form after paying the application fee.

Also Read |Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU V-C

Those who pass the BITS Admission Test 2022 will be eligible for admission to BE, BPharm, and MSc programmes. The candidate must have received a minimum of 75 per cent in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics subjects. Biology should be a subject for BPharm applicants, while mathematics should be a subject for BE applicants.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement