BITSAT 2022 application deadline, check how to apply

BITSAT 2022: The application process submission date for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 has been extended. Interested candidates can apply now till June 10 through the website- bitsadmission.com.

The window for editing will open on June 8, 2022, and close on June 12, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit any errors they find in their completed application form during the edit window. At that time, candidates will not be able to change or edit their registered email address or mobile number. The application fee for male candidates will be Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it will be Rs 2,900.

How to register for BITSAT 2022

Step 1: Visit the official BITS admissions website i.e bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the BITSAT 2022 homepage, click on ‘Apply here.’

Step 3: Complete the application form and attach all required documents.

Step 4: Submit the form after paying the application fee.

Those who pass the BITS Admission Test 2022 will be eligible for admission to BE, BPharm, and MSc programmes. The candidate must have received a minimum of 75 per cent in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics subjects. Biology should be a subject for BPharm applicants, while mathematics should be a subject for BE applicants.