BITSAT 2021 application process begins, here’s all you need to know about the entrance exam

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has invited applications for the entrance exam to be held for admission to degree courses offered at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campus. Interested candidates can apply at bitsadmission.com till May 29.

Those who clear the BITS Admission Test 2021 or BITSAT 2021 will be eligible for admission to BE, BPharm, and MSc courses. The candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75 per cent marks in physics, chemistry, biology/mathematics subjects. Those applying for BPharm should have biology as a subject while those applying for BE should have mathematics.

Candidates who secure the first rank in central or state boards in India for the year 2021 will be given direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT-2021 score, as per the official notice.

BITSAT 2021: Exam pattern

BITSAT-2021 will be a three-hour, without break exam. The test consists of four parts including physics, chemistry, mathematics/biology. The last part will have tow segments – English proficiency and logical reasoning. There will be total 150 questions. For every correct answer, students will get three marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. The candidate can go back and change any of his/her answers among the 150 questions.

If a candidate answers all the 150 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 extra questions, if there is still time left. These extra questions will be from physics, chemistry, and mathematics/ biology only; four questions from each part. Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 150 questions. “The questions are so designed that a good student will be able to answer 150 questions in 180 minutes. The extra questions (a maximum of 12) will give a chance to highly meritorious candidates to score higher,” as per the official notice.

The entrance exam will be held from June 24 to 30 and the admission list will be issued on July 31.

BITSAT 2021: Fee

The application fee for male candidates will be Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it will be Rs 2,900. If you choose Dubai as a centre, the fee for both male and female candidates will be the same and will be Rs.7,000.