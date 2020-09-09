BITSAT 2020 slot booking starts, know how to book a slot

BITSAT 2020: The candidates can book their slot till September 10. Representational image/ file

BITSAT 2020: The slot booking for the BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) has started. The candidates can book their exam centre and time by visiting their official website — bitsadmission.com, once the link is active. The admit card link will be activated on September 13, and candidates can download the hall ticket through the website. “Online Test Booking System (OTBS) will go live for BITSAT 2020 during September 9, 2020 (11 am) till Sept 10, 2020 (5 pm). Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS,” read the notification.

BITSAT 2020: How to book a slot?

The slot booking is easy but the students have to be careful with their choice of exam date and time. BITSAT 2020 test cities have been allotted to the registered candidates.

Step 1: For booking the slots, candidates have to log in to the admission portal by using the user Id and password

Step 2: On the page, select the exam centre from the list according to preference.

Step 3: After the candidates have selected the right exam centre, they will be required to choose a test date as per their preference. The candidates will also be able to check the availability on a particular date of exam.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to choose the test time before confirming their slot booking process.

After the candidates have booked their slot of BITSAT 2020, they should cross-check the details

The entrance examination will be of three-hour and will consist of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

About BITSAT

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.

