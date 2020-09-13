BITSAT 2020 hall ticket released, how to download

Download admit card at bitsadmission.com till September 23. Representational image/ file

BITSAT 2020 hall ticket: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has released the admit cards for BITSAT 2020 at the official website on September 13. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, bitsadmission.com till September 23. The hall ticket option is available only for students who have earlier booked their slot till September 10.

The entrance examination will be held for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download the BITSAT-2020 Hall ticket and Instructions’

Step 3: Submit the details like the application number, gender, date of birth, email id

Step 4: The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it and take a printout to carry it in the exam hall.

The examination will be of three-hour and will consist of four parts – physics, and chemistry for 40 marks each, English proficiency and logical reasoning for 25 marks, and mathematics or biology (For BPharm candidates) for 45 marks. All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

About BITSAT

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.

