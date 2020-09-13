scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Top news

BITSAT 2020 hall ticket released, how to download

BITSAT 2020 hall ticket: The candidates can download the admit card through the website- bitsadmission.com till September 23

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | September 13, 2020 12:19:31 pm
Download admit card at bitsadmission.com till September 23. Representational image/ file

BITSAT 2020 hall ticket: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has released the admit cards for BITSAT 2020 at the official website on September 13. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, bitsadmission.com till September 23. The hall ticket option is available only for students who have earlier booked their slot till September 10.

The entrance examination will be held for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download the BITSAT-2020 Hall ticket and Instructions’

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

IN VIDEO | ‘How Do We Write Exams Wearing Masks and Gloves?’: JEE- NEET Aspirants

Step 3: Submit the details like the application number, gender, date of birth, email id

Step 4: The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

MEET JEE MAIN toppers | Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar | Vadodara boy only one from Gujarat to score 100 percentile | Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE Main, tops from state | My competition is with my IITian brother, says Haryana topper 

Step 5: Save it and take a printout to carry it in the exam hall.

The examination will be of three-hour and will consist of four parts – physics, and chemistry for 40 marks each, English proficiency and logical reasoning for 25 marks, and mathematics or biology (For BPharm candidates) for 45 marks. All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

About BITSAT

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement