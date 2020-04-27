BITSAT 2020: Application process submission date extended, check details

BITSAT 2020: Interested candidates can apply till May 5. Representational image/ file BITSAT 2020: Interested candidates can apply till May 5. Representational image/ file

BITSAT 2020: The application process submission date for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 has been extended. Interested candidates can apply now till May 5 through the website- bitsadmission.com.

The online examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 25, 2020, which has been postponed now. The dates of the examination will be notified soon.

The entrance examination will be conducted for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2020: Eligibility

Aspirants should have passed the class 12 examination or equivalent from a recognised board or its equivalent with physics, chemistry, and mathematics and should possess adequate proficiency in English.

B Pharm (Hons): Students should have passed the 10+2 exam with physics, chemistry and biology and adequate proficiency in English. Moreover, candidates with PCM may also apply for pharmacy program.

BITSAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process’

Step 3: Register yourself with valid email id, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Remember not to change the mail id till the completion of examination

Step 5: Enter the details required

Step 6: Upload the documents

Step 7: Once done, click on submit details

Step 8: Once the application process gets over, click on submit

Step 9: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions. The three hour duration computer-based engineering entrance exam will consist of four sections/parts. Each section will have questions from different subjects such as physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning and mathematics.

The question paper will consist of questions in the above mentioned subjects taught to students as part of their class 12 syllabus.

For male candidates, the fees is is Rs 2,950 and Rs 2,450 for female candidates. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a test center the application fee for both male and female is US $70 (or Indian Rs 4500).

