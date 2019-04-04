BITSAT 2019: The slot booking for the BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) will commence from April 5 at 10 am onwards. The candidates can apply through the official website — bitsadmission.com, once the link is active. The application process was closed on March 31, 2019.

Advertising

BITSAT will be held from May 16 to May 26 for admissions to various integrated first-degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus. Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Exam will commence from April 7. The admit cards are already out.

BITSAT 2019: How to book a slot?

The slot booking is easy but the students have to be careful with their choice of exam date and time. BITSAT 2019 test cities have been allotted to the registered candidates.

Read | NTA JEE Main April 2019: Follow these 4 toppers’ strategies to attempt online exam

Advertising

Step 1: For booking the slots, candidates have to log in to the admission portal by using their BITSAT 2019 application number, gender, date of birth and the email ID

Step 2: On the page, select the exam centre from the list according to preference.

Step 3: After the candidates have selected the right exam centre, they will be required to choose a test date as per their preference. The candidates will also be able to check the availability on a particular date of exam.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to choose the test time before confirming their slot booking process.

After the candidates have booked their slot of BITSAT 2019, they should cross-check the details

Video | JEE Main: How toppers prepared for the online exam

BITSAT 2019: Exam pattern

The entrance examination will be of three-hour and will consist of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

BITSAT 2019: Selection process

The admissions in the first degree programmes at BITS Pilani are done by one of the following schemes:

1. Admission through BITSAT-2019 Score

2. Admission through SAT and SAT subject test score under international student admissions

3. Admission under Board topper scheme