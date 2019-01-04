BITSAT 2019: Online application process begins, check eligibility, exam date, paper pattern, syllabus

BITSAT 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has commenced the online application process for BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) 2019. The last date to submit application form is March 20. The entrance examination will be held from May 16 to May 26 for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2019: Exam pattern

Advertising

The entrance examination will be of three-hour and will consist of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

If a candidate answers all the 150 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 (twelve) extra questions, if there is still time left. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology only; four questions from each part. Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 150 questions.

Syllabus:

Advertising

The BITSAT 2019 will be conducted according to NCERT syllabus for 11th and 12th class. Candidates may refer to the NCERT textbooks for the contents.

BITSAT 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have cleared (10+2) examinations, or have appeared for (+2) examinations this year, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English are eligible to apply.

B.Pharm: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. Candidates with PCM may also apply for Pharmacy program.

The candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects (if he/she has taken Mathematics in BITSAT) or a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects (if he/she has taken Biology in BITSAT) in 12th examination, with at least 60% marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology subjects.

Direct admission

The meritorious students who hold first rank of all the central and state boards for 2019 will be given direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT-2019 score as per the eligibility criteria

BITSAT 2019: Know about the courses offered at various centres

BITS, Pilani

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing. B.Pharm.

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and

M.Sc.: General Studies.

BITS, Pilani – K. K. Birla Goa Campus

B.E.: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics

BITS Pilani – Hyderabad Campus

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.

B.Pharm.

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

BITSAT 2018: Score report

At the completion of the test, the computer will announce the result to the candidate in terms of number of total correct answers and wrong answers, with the score. The candidate can also check his or her score report at the BITS admission website on the next day of his or her test date.

BITSAT 2019: Examination centres

Advertising

The examinations will be conducted at vrious centres across the country. Outside India, the examinations will be conducted at Dubai campus of BITS. For details, please visit the official website.

BITSAT 2019: Counselling Process

The counselling process will be mainly of two steps:

Document verification

Seat allotment in various BITS campuses and courses.