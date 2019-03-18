BITSAT 2019: Online application process ends March 20, know how to apply

BITSAT 2019: The online application process for the BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) will be closed on March 20, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website bitsadmission.com.

The entrance examination will be held from May 16 to May 26 for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2019: Exam pattern

The entrance examination will be of three-hour and will consist of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

If a candidate answers all the 150 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 (twelve) extra questions, if there is still time left. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology only; four questions from each part. Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 150 questions.

BITSAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process’

Step 3: Register yourself with valid email id, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Remember not to change the mail id till the completion of examination

Step 5: Enter the details required

Step 6: Upload the documents

Step 7: Once done, click on submit details

Step 8: Once the application process gets over, click on submit

Step 9: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

BITSAT 2019: Examination centres

The examinations will be conducted at vrious centres across the country. Outside India, the examinations will be conducted at Dubai campus of BITS. For details, please visit the official website.