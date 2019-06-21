BITSAT 2019: First admission list released, how to check via website

BITSAT 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS Pilani) has released the first admission list. The candidates can check the first admission list through the website bitsadmission.com. The candidates who had applied for admission to first-degree programs can download their offer letter from the website.

BITSAT 2019 First Admission List: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BITSAT website bitsadmission.com.

Step two: Click on the ‘First Degree admission’ link

Step 3: Enter application number and password

Step 4: Check your offer status, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who have their name in the first admission list can pay their application fee till June 28, 5 pm. The seperate admission list has been released for PCM and B.Pharm.

The second admission list will be announced on July 1, 2019.

BITSAT 2019: Counselling Process

The counseling process will begin after the release of the first merit list on June 20, 2019. In the online application, the candidates have to fill the Class 12 marks with choice of campuses and courses.

The entrance examination was conducted from May 16 to May 26 for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

About BITSAT

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.