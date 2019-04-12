BITSAT 2019 admit card to be released today, check direct link

BITSAT 2019 admit card: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science will release the admit cards for BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) 2019 on the official website on April 12, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, bitsadmission.com, once released.

The entrance examination will be held from May 16 to May 26 for admissions to various integrated first degree programmes of engineering in the BITS, Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.

BITSAT 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download the BITSAT-2019 Hall ticket and Instructions’

Step 3: Submit the details like the application number, gender, date of birth, email id

Step 4: The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it and take a printout to carry it in the exam hall.

BITSAT 2019: Exam pattern

The entrance examination will be of three-hour and will consists of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer fetches three marks.

If a candidate answers all the 150 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 (twelve) extra questions, if there is still time left. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology only; four questions from each part. Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 150 questions.

Syllabus:

The BITSAT 2019 will be conducted according to NCERT syllabus for 11th and 12th class. Candidates may refer to the NCERT textbooks for the contents.

Direct Admission

The meritorious students who hold first rank of all the central and state boards for 2019 will be given direct admission to the programme of their choice, irrespective of their BITSAT-2019 score as per the eligibility criteria

BITSAT 2019: Know about the courses offered at various centres

BITS, Pilani

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing. B.Pharm.;

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and

M.Sc.: General Studies.

BITS, Pilani – K. K. Birla Goa Campus

B.E.: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics

BITS Pilani – Hyderabad Campus

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.

B.Pharm.

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

BITSAT 2019: Score report

At the completion of the test, the computer will announce the result to the candidate in terms of number of total correct answers and wrong answers, with the score. The candidate can also check his or her score report at the BITS admission website on the next day of his or her test date.

Merit List for Admission:

The first merit list will be announced on June 20, 2019. The interested candidates need to submit admission application with class 12 marks at centres of Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad from May 1 to June 20, 2019.

BITSAT 2019: Examination centres

The examinations will be conducted at vrious centres across the country. Outside India, the examinations will be conducted at Dubai campus of BITS. For details, please visit the official website.

BITSAT 2019: Counselling Process

The conselling may start from first week of June after the release of the first merit list on June 20, 2019. In the online application, the candidates have to fill the Class 12 marks with choice of campuses and courses.

The counselling process will be mainly of two steps:

Document verification

Seat allotment in various BITS campuses and courses,

About BITSAT

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country.