BITS Pilani to offer full tuition scholarships to top 1,000 BITSAT rankers from 2027

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will offer full tuition scholarships to candidates securing a rank among the top 1,000 in its entrance examination, BITSAT, from 2027. The scholarship will be available to students whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 20 lakh, BITS Pilani Group Vice-Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.

The scholarship will cover the entire tuition fee for all four years of the undergraduate programme, subject to students maintaining a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses.

BITSAT is a computer-based entrance examination for admission to the institute’s integrated first-degree programmes, including BE, MSc and BPharma, across its campuses.