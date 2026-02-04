BITS Pilani endowment crosses $34 million as alumnus couple pledges $4 million

The contribution will fund the education of 16 students every year (Image via BITS Pilani)

BITS Pilani has secured over $34 million in pledges and receipts for its endowment fund, with a $4 million contribution from a US-based alumnus couple accounting for the largest individual donation made by an alumnus to the institute to date.

According to a statement by BITS Pilani, the institute has set up a $100 million Endowment Fund, described as the first such initiative among non-government higher education institutions in India. The fund has received commitments from alumni based in India and overseas, taking the total amount mobilised so far to more than $34 million.

The latest contribution of $4 million has been made by Chand P Garg, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the 1968 batch, and his wife Manju Garg. Garg is currently based in the United States and has worked in international trade and entrepreneurship. According to a statement by BITS Pilani, the donation is intended to support scholarships for students enrolled at the institute.