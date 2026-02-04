BITS Pilani endowment crosses $34 million as alumnus couple pledges $4 million

The institute said the contribution will fund the education of 16 students every year, with a focus on meritorious students from financially constrained backgrounds.

By: Education Desk
Feb 4, 2026
BITS Pilani Endowment Fund 4 million usdThe contribution will fund the education of 16 students every year (Image via BITS Pilani)
BITS Pilani has secured over $34 million in pledges and receipts for its endowment fund, with a $4 million contribution from a US-based alumnus couple accounting for the largest individual donation made by an alumnus to the institute to date.

According to a statement by BITS Pilani, the institute has set up a $100 million Endowment Fund, described as the first such initiative among non-government higher education institutions in India. The fund has received commitments from alumni based in India and overseas, taking the total amount mobilised so far to more than $34 million.

The latest contribution of $4 million has been made by Chand P Garg, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the 1968 batch, and his wife Manju Garg. Garg is currently based in the United States and has worked in international trade and entrepreneurship. According to a statement by BITS Pilani, the donation is intended to support scholarships for students enrolled at the institute.

BITS-Pilani withdraws from Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings

The institute said the contribution will fund the education of 16 students every year, with a focus on meritorious students from financially constrained backgrounds. A portion of the scholarships will be earmarked for female students, according to the statement.

BITS Pilani said the broader endowment fund is aimed at supporting multiple institutional priorities, including faculty development, research initiatives, student financial aid, and international academic engagement. The institute added that the fund is part of its long-term plan to strengthen its academic and research ecosystem.

Commenting on the donation, Vice-Chancellor Prof V Ramgopal Rao said the contribution would have a direct impact on student access to education, according to a statement by BITS Pilani. He added that alumni participation in the endowment reflects continued engagement with the institute.

Chand P Garg said his decision to contribute was linked to his educational experience at BITS Pilani, according to a statement by the institute. He stated that the donation was intended to help students with financial need complete their education at the institute.

BITS Pilani currently operates campuses in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai, and has a large global alumni base. The institute said it expects further contributions to the endowment fund in the coming years as it works towards its $100 million target.

 

