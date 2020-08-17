BITS Pilani starts online classes for MBA

The first semester will begin from August 17 in online mode for both first and second year students of MBA. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

BITS Pilani has announced to commence the first semester of 2020-21 in online mode for both first and second year students of MBA. The session will start from August 17. This has been done as a special measure during the recent pandemic caused by COVID-19.

As a precursor to this semester, the institute has been conducting a series of webinars for its MBA students since July 11 this year. Several eminent personalities from the industry and academia have been invited to share their experiences and interact with students through these webinars.

Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Dean ISB Hyderabad and Co-founder, Ashoka University; Raju Reddy, a distinguished alumnus of BITS Pilani, Founder, Sierra Atlantic in the Silicon Valley; and Sujit Panigrahi, BITS Pilani alumnus and Co-founder & CEO at Sequoia Fitness and Sports Technology are among the invited speakers.

In order to prepare the new batch of MBA students for their journey ahead, from July 27, the Department of Management also conducted online preparatory classes on different subjects even before the students formally joined the institute. The webinar sessions and preparatory classes have been well received by the students.

With all arrangements and preparation, BITS Pilani is ready to start its journey with the online mode of class sessions for all its students in this semester.

