BITS Pilani announces global dual-degree Computer Science course with RMIT Melbourne

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has launched a new Bachelor of Computer Science programme in partnership with RMIT University under the BITS-RMIT Higher Education Academy. The programme will be offered from the 2026 academic session and will allow students to earn degrees from both institutions through an integrated international pathway.
Under the programme’s 2+2 model, students will spend their first two years at BITS Pilani in India before completing the final two years at RMIT University’s Melbourne campus. Upon graduation, students will receive two degrees, a BE in Computer Science from BITS Pilani and a Bachelor of Computer Science from RMIT University.
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The institutions said the programme has been designed to address growing demand for advanced computing skills amid rapid technological transformation. Students will study areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software engineering and data science, alongside hands-on industry projects, programming studios, innovation bootcamps and capstone assignments.
The launch marks the fourth intake of the BITS-RMIT Higher Education Academy, which was established in 2023 under the framework of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With the addition of Computer Science, the academy now offers six dual-degree programmes aimed at combining global exposure with industry-oriented learning.
A key highlight of the programme is its international recognition. RMIT’s Bachelor of Computer Science is accredited by the Australian Computer Society under the Seoul Accord, a global agreement that recognises computing qualifications across several leading economies. This is expected to enhance graduates’ mobility and employment opportunities in international technology markets.
Students enrolled in the programme will also receive academic mentoring and transition support before moving to Australia. The pathway includes a fully funded immersion visit to Melbourne during the first year, providing students with exposure to the university environment, industry ecosystem and Australian academic culture before commencing their overseas studies.
The programme comes amid increasing student interest in transnational education models that combine an Indian undergraduate experience with an internationally recognised degree, while providing access to global technology careers and higher education opportunities abroad.