BITS Pilani announces global dual-degree Computer Science course with RMIT Melbourne

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has launched a new Bachelor of Computer Science programme in partnership with RMIT University under the BITS-RMIT Higher Education Academy. The programme will be offered from the 2026 academic session and will allow students to earn degrees from both institutions through an integrated international pathway.

Under the programme’s 2+2 model, students will spend their first two years at BITS Pilani in India before completing the final two years at RMIT University’s Melbourne campus. Upon graduation, students will receive two degrees, a BE in Computer Science from BITS Pilani and a Bachelor of Computer Science from RMIT University.