BITS Pilani reshapes its UG curriculum to prepare students for the AI era

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has redesigned its undergraduate curriculum to prepare students for the artificial intelligence era through greater academic flexibility and stronger integration of research, industry practice and student wellbeing, according to V Ramgopal Rao, group vice chancellor of the higher education institute.

Rao, former IIT Delhi Director, shared that the revised curriculum redesigns the traditional classroom learning approach and enables students to explore diverse disciplines while pursuing their academic interests.

It combines a strong foundation in science, engineering and computing with exposure to humanities and arts, along with opportunities to engage in design thinking, entrepreneurship and real-world problem-solving.