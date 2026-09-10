BITS Pilani receives $1 million contribution from alumnus Anurag Jain

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has been gifted $1 million in funding from its alumnus and entrepreneur Anurag Jain to lay the foundation of a new Centre of Excellence. The proposed centre will be established at the institute’s Goa campus, enabling research, innovation, and education in the field of advanced materials.

According to BITS Pilani, in addition to the recent contribution, the centre would require a multi-million investment over the years for its development.

The Anurag Jain Materials Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence (AMRIT) has been introduced to provide researchers, students, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and international academic partners with the opportunity to generate advanced materials and convert laboratory innovations into commercially practical products.