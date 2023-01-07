BITS Pilani alumni donates $1.2 million to develop Centre of Innovation

The 40,000 sq.ft. facility will include innovation labs in technology and hardware and co-working spaces. (Image credits - BITS Pilani)

BITS Pilani today announced that it has received a $1.2 million (Rs 10 Crore) commitment from Rakesh Kapoor, one of the institute’s alumnus. The amount will be used to fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation.

The 40,000 sq.ft. facility will include innovation labs in technology and hardware and co-working spaces. The innovation centre will also be home to the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), the business incubator of BITS.

The announcement comes on the back of the recently announced “BITS innovation and start-up policy of 2022”, which allows both student and faculty to take up to a year off to start their own ventures.

The donor, Rakesh Kapoor, was the Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser from 2011-2019.