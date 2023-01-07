scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

BITS Pilani alumni donates $1.2 million to develop Centre of Innovation

The amount will be used to fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation. The donor, Rakesh Kapoor, was the Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser from 2011-2019.

BITS PilaniThe 40,000 sq.ft. facility will include innovation labs in technology and hardware and co-working spaces. (Image credits - BITS Pilani)

BITS Pilani today announced that it has received a $1.2 million (Rs 10 Crore) commitment from Rakesh Kapoor, one of the institute’s alumnus. The amount will be used to fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation. 

The 40,000 sq.ft. facility will include innovation labs in technology and hardware and co-working spaces. The innovation centre will also be home to the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), the business incubator of BITS.

Read |BTech at IIT Goa: Admission through JEE, scholarships, placements, hostel

The announcement comes on the back of the recently announced “BITS innovation and start-up policy of 2022”, which allows both student and faculty to take up to a year off to start their own ventures. 

The donor, Rakesh Kapoor, was the Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser from 2011-2019.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 12:34 IST
Next Story

Airport fashion: Virat-Anushka to Shahid-Mira, celebs keep it incredibly chic

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close