BITS Pilani raises USD 54 million through endowment drive in 23 months: Group VC V Ramgopal Rao

BITS Pilani’s endowment fund has crossed USD 54 million, just 23 months after it set a target of USD 100 million, according to group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao.

While more than 24 individual alumni and alumni batches have each pledged USD one million or more, annual alumni giving reached a record Rs 82 crore in the financial year 2025 to 2026, a 43 per cent increase over the previous year and nearly 90 times the level recorded when the Alumni Relations Office was established in the financial year 2017 to 2018.

“Cumulative alumni contributions of Rs 256 crore have supported initiatives across BITS campuses. Founders, CEOs, scientists, reunion batches and companies led by alumni have contributed from India and around the world. When we set out to build a USD 100 million endowment, it was an ambitious goal. Our alumni have responded with extraordinary generosity,” Rao told.