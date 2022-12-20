BITS Pilani, One Health Trust launch PhD in Data Science for Global Health; check how to apply, eligibility

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) today collaborated with One Health Trust to introduce a PhD programme in Data Sciences for Global Health. Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official BITS Pilani website — bitsadmission.com.

Aspirants have time till March 31, 2023 to fill in the application form for the new PHD programme.

PhD Data Science programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BITS Pilani website — bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘doctoral programmes’ link.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for PhD in Data Science for Global Health, and then on the link for online application.

Step 4: Fill the required details, and upload scanned images of photograph and signature. Then, pay fee through online payment mode.

Step 5: Submit the online application form. Download and save the form for future reference.

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed about their knowledge of global health, data sciences, and research interests. However, there will be no written exam, but grades from previous written exams will be considered as an assessment criteria.

Eligibility criteria

— ME/MTech/MPharm/MBA/MPhil: Minimum of 60 per cent aggregate

— MSc/BE/BPharm or an equivalent degree: Minimum of 60 per cent aggregate

— MA: Minimum of 55 per cent aggregate

— MBBS/BDS/BVSc/MD/MDS/MVSc/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/allied

For this PhD programme, applications are invited from candidates with a master’s degree in any basic science or arts discipline. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in medical/dental/veterinary/ pharmaceutical/ alternative health sciences and engineering can also apply.

To complete this programme successfully, candidates will have to compulsorily submit a thesis within five years.