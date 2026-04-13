BITS Pilani offers $25,000 fellowship to international faculty

BITS Pilani: The scholarship will be administered under BITS Pilani’s existing scholarship framework, following transparent selection criteria, and will be available from the academic year 2026–27. (Image: BITS Pilani)

BITS Pilani has opened applications for international faculty, offering fellowship support of up to $25,000 for a semester-long teaching stint, even as broader government efforts to attract global academic talent are still taking shape. The institute’s move stands out for putting a defined financial and academic offer on the table at a time when policy-level discussions continue.

The opportunity is being offered under the Vijay Kedia Distinguished International Visitors Fellowship, which will bring a small number of overseas faculty to the Pilani campus each year. The programme is open to Associate Professors and above from reputed international institutions, mainly in engineering and science disciplines.