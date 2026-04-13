BITS Pilani offers $25,000 fellowship to international faculty

BITS Pilani has opened applications for international faculty, offering fellowship support of up to $25,000 for a semester-long teaching stint, even as broader government efforts to attract global academic talent are still taking shape. The institute’s move stands out for putting a defined financial and academic offer on the table at a time when policy-level discussions continue.
The opportunity is being offered under the Vijay Kedia Distinguished International Visitors Fellowship, which will bring a small number of overseas faculty to the Pilani campus each year. The programme is open to Associate Professors and above from reputed international institutions, mainly in engineering and science disciplines.
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As per the details shared, selected faculty will spend one full semester at the campus, receive up to $25,000 in fellowship support, and be allowed to design and teach their own courses. The institute has also indicated that visiting faculty will have the scope to collaborate with its academic community during their stay.
The move comes even as efforts at the policy level are still evolving. According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the government has been working on a scheme to woo back top Indian-origin scientists and researchers from abroad, with a focus on strengthening research ecosystems and improving institutional competitiveness.
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The plan is expected to focus on priority STEM areas and may include provisions such as set-up grants, research autonomy, and institutional support. However, officials have acknowledged key challenges, including non-competitive salaries, bureaucratic hurdles, and the need to create a more seamless experience for global faculty relocating to India.
The report also noted that the proposed scheme is being shaped through consultations involving the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office, along with key departments in higher education, science and technology, and biotechnology. Premier institutions, including IITs and national research bodies, are expected to be part of the rollout framework.
Officials indicated that the idea is to offer longer-term or full-time roles, going beyond short visiting stints, in order to build sustained research capacity in the country. The government is also looking at identifying a set of priority disciplines within science and technology where global expertise can be tapped more strategically.