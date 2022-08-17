scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

BITS Pilani launches MTech AI and Machine Learning programme; check how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official website — bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in — before September 12, 2022. The application fees is Rs 1,500, admission fees for this programme is Rs 16,500 and the semester fees (per semester) is Rs 65,500.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 3:22:47 pm
BITS Pilani, New courseCandidates should note that the last date for applications for admissions for M.Tech. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programme is September 12, 2022. (Representative image. Source: Pexels)

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani today launched MTech Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme by the Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division. Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official website — bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in.

Candidates should note that the last date for applications for admissions for MTech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programme is September 12, 2022.

Read |BTech in Data Science or Computer Science? Experts explain similarities, differences and job prospects

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Step 2: Go to the ‘programme for individuals’ option in the top menu and click on the link for M.Tech. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘apply now’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Fill in details such as email id and password, and click on ‘register’.

Step 5: After logging in, click on ‘Fill/ Edit and Submit Application Form’. Fill all the details and press ‘Submit’ button given at the bottom of the form.

Step 6: Then, download application PDF copy and pay the application fees which is Rs 1,500. Take a print out of the application form.

Advertisement

Step 7: In the printout of the downloaded application form, you will notice on page number three a section called the Employer Consent Form. Complete the Employer Consent Form and get it signed and stamped by your organisation’s HR or any other authorised signatory of the company. Do the same for the ‘mentor consent form’ available on page four.

Step 8: After that, upload all the required documents after self-attesting them and submit the application.

Also read |One Nation One Entrance Exam: JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET, says UGC Chief

After the application form is submitted, the admissions cell will scrutinise them for completeness, accuracy and eligibility, and will intimate selected candidates by email within two weeks of submission of the application with all supporting documents. The selection status can also be checked by logging in to the online application centre.

Advertisement

Interested candidates should note that employed professionals holding BE/ BTech with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks, and minimum one-year relevant work experience are eligible to apply. In addition to this, professionals holding MCA / MSc or equivalent with mathematics as a mandatory subject, and with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks or more in their qualifying exam, and a minimum one-year relevant work experience can also apply. Applicants should possess basic programming knowledge and adequate background in Mathematics.

The admission fees for this programme is Rs 16,500 and the semester fees (per semester) is Rs 65,500. The programme is of four semesters, with online classes conducted mostly on weekends or after business hours. You can pursue the programme without any career break.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 03:22:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement