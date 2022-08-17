BITS Pilani launches MTech AI and Machine Learning programme; check how to apply

August 17, 2022 3:22:47 pm
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani today launched MTech Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme by the Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division. Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official website — bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in.
Candidates should note that the last date for applications for admissions for MTech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programme is September 12, 2022.
How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘programme for individuals’ option in the top menu and click on the link for M.Tech. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme.
Step 3: Click on the link for ‘apply now’
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Fill in details such as email id and password, and click on ‘register’.
Step 5: After logging in, click on ‘Fill/ Edit and Submit Application Form’. Fill all the details and press ‘Submit’ button given at the bottom of the form.
Step 6: Then, download application PDF copy and pay the application fees which is Rs 1,500. Take a print out of the application form.
Step 7: In the printout of the downloaded application form, you will notice on page number three a section called the Employer Consent Form. Complete the Employer Consent Form and get it signed and stamped by your organisation’s HR or any other authorised signatory of the company. Do the same for the ‘mentor consent form’ available on page four.
Step 8: After that, upload all the required documents after self-attesting them and submit the application.
After the application form is submitted, the admissions cell will scrutinise them for completeness, accuracy and eligibility, and will intimate selected candidates by email within two weeks of submission of the application with all supporting documents. The selection status can also be checked by logging in to the online application centre.
Interested candidates should note that employed professionals holding BE/ BTech with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks, and minimum one-year relevant work experience are eligible to apply. In addition to this, professionals holding MCA / MSc or equivalent with mathematics as a mandatory subject, and with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks or more in their qualifying exam, and a minimum one-year relevant work experience can also apply. Applicants should possess basic programming knowledge and adequate background in Mathematics.
The admission fees for this programme is Rs 16,500 and the semester fees (per semester) is Rs 65,500. The programme is of four semesters, with online classes conducted mostly on weekends or after business hours. You can pursue the programme without any career break.
