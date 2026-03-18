BITS Pilani launches 5-year BE-MBA dual degree; BE in Pharmaceutical Engineering for 2026–27

BITS Pilani has announced the introduction of two new academic programmes starting from the 2026–27 academic year – a 5-Year (3+2) intercampus dual degree programme (BE – MBA) in collaboration with BITS School of Management, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Pharmaceutical Engineering.

The five-year intercampus dual degree programme integrates engineering and management education. Students will spend the first three years pursuing a BE at BITS Pilani’s Pilani, Goa, or Hyderabad campuses, followed by two years at BITSoM in Mumbai for a full-time MBA. Upon completion, students will graduate with both degrees.

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Admissions will be offered through BITSAT under Direct Mode and via a Vertical Transfer option for existing BE students at BITS Pilani. Students maintaining a minimum CGPA of 7.0 at the end of their second year will be eligible to move to the MBA phase without requiring CAT, GRE, or GMAT. Vertical Transfer applicants will undergo an additional selection process.